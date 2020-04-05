Man 'Shoots Five Dead With Hunting Gun' After They Spoke Loudly Outside His Window

A man in Russia picked up a hunting gun and allegedly shot five people dead because they were having a loud conversation below his apartment window.

It is understood the man in his 30s was arrested in the small town of Elatma, about 300km southeast of Moscow.

Authorities were called to the property late on Saturday evening after the man reportedly became embroiled in an argument from his balcony with a number of people who were talking loudly below his apartment.

After the row escalated the man made his way to the entrance of the building armed with a hunting gun, according to authorities.

He then allegedly shot and killed a woman and her four companions. The victims reportedly died at the scene.

The suspect has not yet been named but a weapon has been seized from his apartment.

The area is currently in lockdown due to coronavirus.

With AAP.