Aussies Fined $1000 For Eating Kebabs In The Park, Sitting In Cars, Under Tough Coronavirus Rules

NSW Police have issued 13 on-the-spot fines to residents caught breaking tough new coronavirus laws just two days after they came into force.

And it turns out eating a kebab alone in the park is not on anymore, particularly if you've already been warned twice.

Authorities highlighted a number of instances where people have been fined since the laws kicked in, including a case where 21-year-old man was busted sitting on a park bench in Newcastle eating a kebab.

On Thursday officers fined the man $1000 for failing to comply with new legislation, after having already issued him two warnings on the same day.

Earlier in the week two men were spotted drinking alcohol at Caseys Beach Reserve in Batehaven.

Coronavirus READ MORE Police Confirm It’s Okay To Visit Your Partner During 'Lockdown' As confusion builds about what is still legal under new coronavirus laws, NSW Police Commissioner Mike Fuller has finally confirmed people can visit their partners, because it classifies as 'care'.

It is alleged the pair became abusive when approached by officers, and claimed they were out exercising.

One of the men, aged 41, was charged with an unrelated offence and issued an infringement notice in relation to breaching a Public Health Order. The other 44-year-old man was issued an infringement notice, searched and moved on from the area.

Coronavirus READ MORE Residents Can Be Fined $1600 For Having Friends Over For Dinner Under Tough New Coronavirus Laws Victorians will be slapped with hefty fines of more than $1500 if they're sprung having friends over for dinner, Victorian Premier Daniels Andrews has declared.

Just before 6 pm on Wednesday, police attended a single vehicle crash in Lavington where the 51-year-old male driver told officers he had left his home to visit his drug dealer.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital for blood and urine testing.

Further investigation revealed he was disqualified from driving.

And a man and woman, aged 27 and 32, were issued an on-the-spot fine after police in Muswellbrook spotted the pair sitting in a car.

Following inquiries, officers determined they did not have reasonable excuse not to be at home.