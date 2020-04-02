Nurse Had Gone To Visit Her Kids When She Was Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Husband

A British man is accused of stabbing his nurse wife, who is working on the coronavirus frontline, to death when she went to visit her two young sons.

Ex-army soldier Craig Woodhall, 40, appeared before the Sheffield Crown Court via video-link on Thursday for a 10-minute hearing and has been remanded in custody until a trial in September.

Craig allegedly murdered mother-of-three, Victoria Woodhall, 31, who works out of the Rotherham General Hospital.

Police believe she was attacked just before 5 pm on Sunday at a home in Barnsley, north of Sheffield in the United Kingdom.

According to reports, South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination determined Victoria died from multiple stab wounds.

She had gone to visit her two young boys when she was allegedly attacked at the marital home.

Her friends Donna Wetherall and Kelly Sims have since set up a GoFundMe page to raise money towards funeral costs and to help her children.

"She will be deeply missed by friends, family and her children," they said.

"She was lovely and caring, always helping others, lived for her children, and sadly she was taken away at a young age of 31."

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.

Featured image: GoFundMe