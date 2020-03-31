Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Partner And Her Daughter During Lockdown, Burying Them In Garden

A man is accused of murdering his partner and her seven-year-old daughter before burying their bodies in the garden during coronavirus lockdown.

Authorities in the province of Buenos Aires, in eastern Argentina, reportedly made the grisly discovery on Saturday when the bodies of Cristina Iglesias and her daughter Ada were found buried in the back garden of their home.

The pair had been reported missing last Wednesday.

Coronavirus READ MORE Domestic Violence Spikes During Coronavirus As Families Trapped At Home A new survey has found COVID-19 is already hitting Australian homes in dangerous ways, and there are urgent calls for the Federal government to step in as domestic violence is expected to get much worse.

According to local media, Abel Romero, 25, was found walking the streets after breaking coronavirus quarantine restrictions in Argentina. He had reportedly been spending lockdown with Cristina and Ada.

Initially, when questioned by police, he allegedly told them three men had killed the duo before making him bury the bodies, but later confessed and acknowledged he acted alone.

It is alleged he stabbed the victims to death with a house knife, which he washed and put away.

"He also confessed that he buried them and then cleaned the entire house," a judicial source linked to the case told local media outlet, Télam.

He faces life in jail if found guilty of murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Featured image: Facebook