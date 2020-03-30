Family Of Four And Pet Dog Found Dead Inside Their Small-Town Home

A family of four and their pet dog have been found dead inside their home in a small village south west of London.

The bodies of two adults and two children, who are believed to be from the same family, were discovered at the property at Woodmancote in West Sussex -- a county in the United Kingdom.

The family's dog was also found dead at the scene.

Police were called to the scene about 6.45 pm on Sunday after a member of the public reportedly told authorities they were concerned for the welfare of the family.

Authorities have since launched a murder investigation but believe the discovery to be an "isolated incident contained to one property".

Sussex Police said detectives were not currently "seeking anyone else in connection with the incident".

"Our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult and challenging time," chief superintendent Jerry Westerman said.

“Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue."