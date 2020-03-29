Advertisement
Man Allegedly Murdered By Home Intruder Wielding Guitar

(Image: Getty)

Eden Gillespie

10 daily News Reporter

2020-03-29T22:41:45+00:00

A man has been allegedly murdered after being awoken by a home intruder standing beside his bed who smashed a guitar over his head.

Police said a man and a woman were awoken at about 8.30am last Monday by a man who'd climbed through their bedroom window of their unit in Gladesville, on Sydney's Lower North Shore.

It's alleged the intruder grabbed a guitar from inside the room and hit a 36-year-old man over the head before running from the unit.

The 36-year-old man suffered severe head injuries and died in hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The 31-year-old woman was uninjured.

Police charged a 35-year-old man with murder on Sunday night in Byron Bay.

The Gladesville man has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday.

