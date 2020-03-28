Alleged 'Fake Cop' Arrested, Accused Of Raping Two Women In Their Homes

A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly posed as a police officer before sexually assaulting two women in their homes in Adelaide.

Police allege the man entered the first victim's home about 8.30pm on Friday after pretending to be an officer before he sexually assaulted her and stole cash.

Two hours later, the man allegedly attended another property in the city. The woman at the second property was also allegedly sexually assaulted while the accused offender stole cash on this occasion as well.

The 31-year-old from the northern suburbs was arrested and charged on Saturday with two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of impersonating a police officer.

He has been refused bail and will face Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.