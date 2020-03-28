Four-Legged Arrest: Police Dog Max Sniffs Out Alleged Offender Hiding In School Playground

A police dog named Max has been hailed a hero for sniffing out an alleged offender who was hiding in a playground at a school in Melbourne overnight.

Authorities were called to the school on Moreland Road in Coburg about 11.40pm Saturday following reports of a break-in.

Local police were joined by an officer from the Dog Squad who arrived with Max in tow.

Police said Max quickly got to work and managed to locate the 50-year-old man from Footscray who was hiding in the school playground.

"Max took a moment to pose for a quick photo before jumping back into the car and heading off into the night," Victoria Police said in a statement.

The man was arrested at the scene and is assisting police with inquiries.