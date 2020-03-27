'You F**king Dog': Woman Faces Court After Allegedly Repeatedly Spitting On Police Officer

Footage obtained by 10 daily showed the woman allegedly swearing and spitting at the police officer who appeared calm while arresting her.

A woman, 25, will face court today after police alleged she repeatedly coughed and spat on an officer after she was pulled over in south-west Sydney.

On Friday afternoon, police attempted to pull the woman over after allegedly running a red light, but said the woman sped off, driving more than double the speed limit. She was also driving without a license.

The officer also alleged she failed to obey a stop sign before being forced to come to a halt due to heavy traffic.

The woman allegedly refused to get out of the car after the NSW Police officer told her she was under arrest.

The footage showed the woman in handcuffs, yelling and cursing at the officer after having been physically removed from the car.

She said she was on her way to be tested for COVID-19 before coughing and spitting in the officer's face.

"What the f**k is your name, I'm on the way to get tested and you're going to f**ken stop me," the woman can be seen saying in the footage.

The woman allegedly continued to resist arrest despite a warning from the officer.

"Do not spit on me or you'll get put on the ground," the officer warned.

Other footage obtained by 10 daily shows members of the public criticising the officer and coming to the woman's defence.

"I can't wait to sue you, you f**king dog," the woman allegedly said in the recording.

The woman then called out to the man asking him to fix her hijab which had come off.

"Brother, come fix my scarf brother," she said.

The officer called for back up and footage showed an older man, potentially a relative, arguing with several officers and telling them, "Don't touch me, I said stop."

The woman is then seen with her head covering and clothing dishevelled, allegedly resisting two officers as they attempted to put her in the paddy wagon.

The woman was taken to Bankstown station and charged with driving recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, motor vehicle exceed speed more than 45 km/h, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, and assault officer in the execution of duty.

“Police will not tolerate being spat at in any climate, let alone the one we’re facing right now. It’s as simple as that,” NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.

Although the woman was not displaying any symptoms, as a precaution the officer has undergone COVID-19 testing as a precaution.

