Man Who Planned To Blow Up A Hospital During Pandemic Killed In Shootout

A US man frustrated with government action to stop the spread of the coronavirus was planning to bomb a hospital, according to the FBI.

Timothy Wilson, 36, was shot and killed on Tuesday by an agent after the FBI tried to arrest him.

Wilson was reportedly armed and was trying to pick up what he thought was a truck bomb in Belton, Missouri, according to authorities.

It is believed he was the subject of a domestic terrorism investigation which uncovered he was a potentially violent extremist motivated by racial, religious and anti-government sentiments.

A press release from the FBI explains how following the coronavirus outbreak and the social distancing efforts implemented by local governments, Wilson “decided to accelerate his plan to use a vehicle-born improvised explosive device in an attempt to cause severe harm and mass casualties."

He had allegedly tried to acquire the materials needed to build the explosive device.

Wilson was shot by police before being rushed to hospital where he later died.

The hospital he allegedly intended to target has not been named.

No one else was injured during the shootout.

