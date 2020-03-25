Man Charged After Coughing On Police In Coronavirus 'Prank'

A Coffs Harbour man has been charged after an alleged coronavirus prank at a NSW Police Force employee.

Police allege a 21-year-old man walked into the Coffs Harbour Police Station around 2.30pm on Tuesday, approaching a female officer working behind the counter.

It is alleged the man began coughing on the officer, a 71-year-old woman, and claimed to have tested positive to COVID-19.

Video shared by 2GB -- which appears to have been filmed by the man himself -- showed the man sticking his finger up at a police car before walking into the police station, saying “got to report to these dogs every day”.

He coughed as he walks through the hallway and continued to cough as he introduces himself to the officer behind the counter.

“Sorry, I’ve just tested positive to that coronavirus,” he said.

The officer moved away and asked him to stand outside. The station was closed and isolation measures were put into place as the man’s claims were investigated.

"Upon further inquiries, it was revealed the man did not have the virus,” police said in a statement.

The vision showed the man being allowed back into the station, where police claimed he was causing hysteria in a public place and it was a chargeable offence.

The man has been charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, and resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty.

He has granted strict conditional bail and will face Coffs Harbour Local Court on May 6.