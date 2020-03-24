Police Hunt Alleged Toilet Paper Bandits Following Supermarket Thefts

NSW police are trying to crack the case after a series of alleged toilet paper thefts from supermarkets on the weekend.

Police allege two men accessed restricted storage areas at supermarkets in the Sydney suburbs of Granville, Auburn, Bass Hill and Lidcombe between 7pm and 8.30pm on Saturday.

“The pair appeared to be targeting toilet paper and stole multiple packs from the Granville and Auburn stores, however, left empty-handed from the stores in Bass Hill and Lidcombe,” Police alleged.

It is also alleged one of the men threatened an employee at a store in Auburn with a knife.

Police wish to speak to two men following the thefts.

One of the men is described as being aged in his 30s, of Mediterranean or Middle Eastern appearance, 185 to 190 cm tall, with tattoed arms.

The second man is described as being aged between 30 and 35, between 175 to 180 cm tall and of a slim build.

The state's police minister David Elliott branded the apparent thefts as “disgraceful criminal activity”.

"The people of NSW will not tolerate criminal behaviour at any time let alone during this crisis,” he said.

"People need to grow up and look out for our most vulnerable.”

Police have urged the public to come forward with any information via Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.