Man Charged After Allegedly Stabbing Young Boy In The Chest

A 24-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a 12-year-old boy in the chest in a rural town in New South Wales overnight.

Officers were told the man stabbed the boy twice outside a home on Hamilton Place in Bourke, about 6pm on Monday.

The boy was rushed to Bourke Hospital for treatment before being airlifted to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead where he remains in a stable condition.

The man was arrested and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail and will appear in Bourke Local Court today.