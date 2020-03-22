Girl, 7, Stabbed To Death In Random Unprovoked Park Attack

A seven-year-old girl has been stabbed to death in what police believe is an unprovoked random attack at a park near Manchester, England.

It is believed the young girl was attacked by a woman with a knife on Sunday afternoon while she was out with her family.

The incident occurred at Queens Park in Bolton.

The woman in her 30s was detained by a member of the public immediately after the attack and was arrested by police at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police said the woman is not known to the family of the little girl and has a history of mental health issues.

“Words cannot describe how awful this attack is," Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said.

"The family were out in the park, enjoying the spring sun when in a totally unprovoked and random attack this little girl sustained horrendous injuries and sadly died a short while later."

A bystander told the Manchester Evening News they saw the young victim being given CPR as two adults stood "covered in blood" nearby.

Authorities are still trying to determine a possible motive from the random and bloody attack.

"We understand that the woman has some history of mental illness and we are working to understand if this played any part in her motive," authorities said in a statement.

“We have sent specialist family liaison officers to support the family.

"This is a family’s worst nightmare. The incident is horrendous and I cannot begin to imagine what the family of this little girl are going through."

The woman has been arrested and remains in custody for murder. She is expected to face further questioning today.

Featured image is of Queens Park, Bolton via Google.