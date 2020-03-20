Second Australian Man Charged Over Alleged Right-Wing, Neo-Nazi Terror Plot

A 23-year-old man has become the second person to be charged over an alleged right-wing plot on the NSW South Coast.

The NSW man has been charged over his alleged participation in a right-wing attack planned for the South Coast region.

The 23-year-old Batemans Bay man was arrested outside Nowra Police Station last Sunday after hunting knives and survival equipment were found in his car.

He was charged on Friday night with one count of acts done in preparation for, or planning, terrorist acts and two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm.

Police will allege he was involved in early planning and preparation for a terrorist act, and that he was working with a Sanctuary Point man to obtain military equipment, including firearms and other items capable of making improvised explosive devices.

Last Saturday, Sanctuary Point man Joshua Lucas, 21, was charged with planning a terrorist act after police uncovered an alleged right-wing plot to attack an electrical substation on the South Coast.

Officers have allegedly seized electronic items containing extreme right-wing and anti-government material, hunting knives, survival equipment and a replica firearm from the 23-year-old's Catalina home.

Properties were also searched at Sanctuary Point, Falls Creek and Tapitallee in recent days, with items seized that could be used to make an improvised explosive device.

The 23-year-old is due to face the Nowra Local Court on Saturday.

Lucas's case was adjourned until May, with an application made to have the matter heard in a Sydney court.

His offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

At the time of Lucas's arrest police said the man was not known to them.

"What we know is this person had anti-government sentiment, he was anti-Semitic, he has neo-Nazi interests and he has anti-Indigenous interests," NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton told reporters.

He encouraged people to report suspicious online behaviour.

Be aware of the online activities of your children.

"There is no place for violent extremism in our community and we need to continue to unite in condemning this behaviour."

Police said anyone with information about extremist activity or possible threats to the community should come forward, "no matter how small or insignificant you may think the information may be."

The National Security Hotline is 1800 123 400.

With AAP