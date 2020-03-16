Ex Pizza Shop Worker Returned A Year Later And Shoved Woman Into 280C Oven

A man who won a £16,000 ($32,000) payout for racial discrimination from a takeaway pizza shop has escaped jail after returning to the outlet a year later and brutally attacking the owner’s daughter.

Valentin Mihaes returned to Pizzaholic in Newcastle, UK, with friends Bogdan Boldea, 26, and Dan Groza, 30, according to Britain's Metro News.

Jae Lockhart was working at the time when the trio arrived and demanded to speak to her father, but when she refused they physically attacked her before shoving her into the 280°C pizza oven.

Mihaes was handed a two-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was told to pay £3,000 ($6,000) in compensation for the damage he caused.

His victim was left reeling over the sentence.

The sentence is disgusting. They should have been put in jail, even for a little bit, so there would at least be some justice.

It is understood Lockhart had considered the group her friends prior to the attack.

She explained: "I was shocked at the time, I didn’t realise I was hurt and I was more panicked than anything else. But I’ve got bad injuries."

The young woman said she has a huge scar from her elbow to her wrist and is concerned it will be there for life.

Mihaes was awarded a payout last year after claiming he had been paid only £4 per hour ($8) and was racially abused by his former boss.