Domino's Closes Store, Quarantines 16 Staff After COVID Case As Maccas Shuts 12 Stores

Domino's has temporarily closed one of its Melbourne stores for a fortnight and quarantined more than a dozen workers after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Domino's Fairfield in the city's north-east will be closed for two weeks as a precaution and for cleaning following the confirmation of the case on Friday.

All 16 staff members at the store will also be tested and quarantined for 14 days, Victoria's Health Department said on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Domino's said the store was immediately closed on Friday and would not reopen until Saturday May 23 -- 14 days after the team member's last shift.

The employee's last shift was on May 8 when they worked while they were asymptomatic and unaware they had contracted COVID-19 at the time, according to the spokesperson.

"Domino’s continues to work closely with the Department of Health and is taking measures above and beyond what is required to put the health and safety of its team members, customers and community first," the spokesperson said.

"The safety of team members and the community remains our priority, and we are doing everything we can to support both the local franchisee and team members impacted."

A mattress maker at Deer Park in Melbourne's west was also closed on Friday after being linked to a COVID-19 case.

The Department of Health said The Comfort Group site would remain closed until at least Wednesday while investigations continue and a deep clean is undertaken.

"The department is currently working to acquire all relevant information and ensure all public health procedures are followed," it said on Sunday.

"All close and casual contacts will be tested, and quarantine requirements are being implemented as necessary."

It comes as McDonald's announced it would temporarily close 12 of its Victorian restaurants after a delivery truck driver for an external service provider tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for McDonald's Australia said the restaurants would be closed "out of an abundance of caution" in order to conduct a deep clean, but added that no other employees had tested positive.

Potential close contacts and employees who have worked specific shifts during and after the truck driver's deliveries have been told not to return to work for the next 14 days and have been advised to be tested for the virus.

"The truck driver made deliveries to 12 restaurants and interacted with a small number of restaurant employees on each occasion while asymptomatic and unaware they had contracted COVID-19," the spokesperson said.

It's believed the truck driver has been identified as a workplace close contact of the previously confirmed case at Craigieburn.

McDonald's had earlier announced the closure of two of its Victorian restaurants for deep cleaning after a number of confirmed cases among employees.

One employee tested positive at McDonald's Craigieburn on Friday, while the total number of cases linked to the outbreak at McDonald's Fawkner has reached 11, four of whom are staff members.

All employees at Fawkner and Craigieburn were also instructed not to return to work for 14 days.

