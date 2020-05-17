QLD Premier Says Borders Could Reopen By September
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state's borders could reopen by September as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease.
Speaking with ABC Breakfast on Monday morning, Palaszczuk said she would first need to seek the advice of the chief health officer before making any big decisions.
"I would say things would look more positive towards September. Having said that, I don't want to rule anything out," the Premier said.
"I will give you that advice at the end of May as quickly as possible."
When probed about the timeframe being three to four months away, Palaszczuk said the decision was based on expert health advice, and will heavily rely on whether community transmission of the virus remains low.
"It's not my decision. It's based on expert health advice," she said.
The Premier said she's not opposed to the prospect of a domestic travel bubble with the likes of the Northern Territory and South Australia, adding it would be more likely to see such a concept there before agreeing to an arrangement with Victoria and New South Wales.
Palaszczuk confessed since Queensland still has some community to community transmission of the virus, it will be up to the other Premiers to decide if it is something they want.
"They may say -- no, we don't want Queensland at the moment. But look, at the end of the day, I really hope that we see an Australia where people can travel freely once again through all of our borders because that's the way that we work best together," she said.
"But we're just in this unusual circumstance at the moment that no-one wants to be in."
She also expressed how pleased she is to see restrictions easing and people having the ability to travel around.
Queensland residents can travel up to 150km -- or 500km if you live in rural Queensland -- for recreational activities.
During her regular media address on Monday morning, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she doesn't agree with the decision and believes borders should be open earlier.
"Closing borders doesn't help Australia, it doesn't help any of the states and it doesn't help our population [and] it doesn't help economic activity," she said.
"Many parts of the world will remain closed for a long period of time. But if we're in Australia, and can at least open up our internal borders, that will help everybody."
Contact the author: elyons@networkten.com.au