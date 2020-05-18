Elderly Couple Who Disappeared From Busy Shopping Centre Found Safe

An elderly couple who disappeared from a shopping centre in Sydney's north-west on Sunday afternoon has been found safe and well.

The couple, Pasquale Esposita, 87, and his wife June, 82, were last seen near a shopping centre on Devlin Street at Ryde at around 1 pm on Sunday.

Their worried family raised the alarm after the couple didn't come home.

Police said they were concerned for the couple's welfare and that their disappearance was out of character for the pair.

The couple was found safe and well just after 10.30 am on Monday, following an appeal to the public for help in locating them.

Police said they were safe and well after being found in their parked vehicle at Dural, in Sydney's north-west.

