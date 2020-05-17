McDonald's Closes 12 Restaurants After Delivery Truck Driver Tests Positive For Coronavirus

McDonald's has announced it has temporarily closed down a dozen of its restaurants in Victoria after a delivery truck driver for an external service provider tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement to 10 News First, a spokesperson for McDonald's Australia said the restaurants would be closed "out of an abundance of caution" in order to conduct a deep clean, but added that no other employees had tested positive.

Potential close contacts and employees who have worked specific shifts during and after the truck driver's deliveries have been told not to return to work for the next 14 days and have been advised to be tested for the virus.

"The truck driver made deliveries to 12 restaurants and interacted with a small number of restaurant employees on each occasion while asymptomatic and unaware they had contracted COVID-19," the spokesperson said.

It's believed the truck driver has been identified as a workplace close contact of the previously confirmed case at Craigieburn.

"McDonald’s Australia has taken this significant action in the best interests of the health and safety of our employees and our customers," the spokesperson said.

“We will open each of the restaurants following completion of the deep clean and pending the availability of replacement crew.”

McDonald's had earlier announced the closure of two of its Victorian restaurants for deep cleaning after a number of confirmed cases among employees.

One employee tested positive at McDonald's Craigieburn on Friday, while the total number of cases linked to the outbreak at McDonald's Fawkner has reached 11, four of whom are staff members.

All employees at Fawkner and Craigieburn were also instructed not to return to work for 14 days.

The full list of restaurants to close and conduct a deep clean are: