An employee at a Myer store in Melbourne has tested positive to COVID-19 after the retailer unveiled plans to reopen 15 stores nationwide.

The worker was employed at Myer's Highpoint store and worked during closing hours doing online fulfilment on May 11, 10 daily understands.

"As soon as we were made aware of this case we enacted our COVID-19 protocols and suspended our fulfilment activities at the closed store, notified health officials immediately, and have advised associated team members to isolate and follow health advice," a statement from Myer read.

The retailer has introduced enhanced hygiene measures in line with health protocols to ensure the safe handling of products.

Myer will open another eight stores from Saturday as part of a nationwide trial as coronavirus restrictions ease.

It will now begin a deep clean and sanitation of the store before it recommences fulfilment activities, which means Click and Collect services will be suspended at the Highpoint store.

"Despite having enhanced hygiene and safety measures in place, we are taking extra precautions," A Myer spokesperson said.

"As our packing is being undertaken with increased hygiene and safety measures, customers can feel confident with any orders that have been, or will be, fulfilled from this store."

The news comes just days after the retail giant announced plans to open another eight trial stores on top of the seven which are already in operation.