Aldi has recalled a juice product after fears it could cause serious illness due to contamination.

The PICK’D Cloudy Apple Juice, two-litre, sealed plastic bottle variety, was pulled from shelves nationwide due to concerns it could be contaminated with mycotoxin patulin.

“Food products containing mycotoxin patulin may cause illness if consumed,” the NSW Food Authority said.

Use-by dates between June 22 to August 11, 2020, are all affected by the recall.

Customers who have purchased the product should take it back to Aldi and ask for a refund.

Anyone who has consumed the product and has concern for their health should seek medical advice.