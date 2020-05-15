Advertisement
News

Aldi Recalls Apple Juice Over Contamination Fears

PHOTO: AAP

Jessica Dunne

10 daily News Reporter

2020-05-15T08:16:41+00:00

Aldi has recalled a juice product after fears it could cause serious illness due to contamination.

The PICK’D Cloudy Apple Juice, two-litre, sealed plastic bottle variety, was pulled from shelves nationwide due to concerns it could be contaminated with mycotoxin patulin.

“Food products containing mycotoxin patulin may cause illness if consumed,” the NSW Food Authority said.

Aldi has recalled PICK'D Apple Juice over contamination fears. Image: NSW Food Authority

Use-by dates between June 22 to August 11, 2020, are all affected by the recall.

Customers who have purchased the product should take it back to Aldi and ask for a refund.

Anyone who has consumed the product and has concern for their health should seek medical advice.

aldi product-recall

Related Content

National

Another Egg Recall After Salmonella Fears

1 min read

National

Aussie Department Store Issues Urgent Chocolate Recall Days Before Christmas

1 min read

National

Target Recalls Lollies Over Plastic Contamination Fears

1 min read