'Night At The Museum': Police Looking For Man Who Took Selfies With Dinosaur After Alleged Break-In

NSW Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly broke into the Australian Museum and spent around 40 minutes wandering through the exhibits and taking selfies before allegedly fleeing with a stolen hat.

The incident occurred just after 1am on Sunday when it's alleged the man climbed some scaffolding before entering the building in Sydney's CBD.

CCTV shared by NSW Police on Friday shows the man wandering through multiple levels of the museum, and attempting to gain access to rooms and looking through storage spaces.

He's also seen taking selfies with some of the dinosaur bones on display -- including at one point appearing to put his head inside the jaws of a dinosaur skull before taking a photo.

Police allege the man made off with a brown cowboy hat, believed to be owned by one of the museum's staff members.

On Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Sean Heaney said police were taking the incident very seriously.

"He was in there for about 40 minutes. He wandered through some of the internal areas, checked some lockers and doors," Heaney said.

"He certainly enjoyed his night in the museum."

Heaney said it was "lucky" that no historical artifacts were damaged in the incident.

"If this gentleman is watching, all I can say is it's not going to be a movie producer knocking on his door, NSW Police will be knocking very shortly," he added.

"Get in contact with us before we get in contact with you."

In a statement to 10 daily, The Australian Museum said it had called police to investigate.

"Categorising the incident as a break and enter, NSW Police are continuing to investigate the matter further," the statement read.

"At this stage, no items of value appear to have been stolen apart from a wide-brimmed hat from a back-of-house area."

The man is described as being Caucasian in appearance, with dark hair, aged in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a denim button up shirt, denim pants and black shoes.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have information about the man’s identity, to come forward.