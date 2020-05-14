Social Distancing Masterpiece Pops Up In Melbourne

A coronavirus-inspired ode to a Michelangelo masterpiece has appeared in a Melbourne street, with one noticeable difference.

Street artists have remastered 'The Creation of Adam', a fresco painted by Italian artist Michelangelo which forms part of the Sistine Chapel's ceiling.

The original artwork depicts God floating through the heavens, flanked by angels, as he extends his forefinger to touch that of Adam, the first man.

But there's an estimated 1.5 metres between them in this mural which popped up on the corner of Coventry and Clarendon Streets in South Melbourne on Thursday.

It's the latest piece of coroanvirus-themed art to pop up in Melbourne's streets, as artists express their political views, thank their "heroes" and bring much-needed light to the pandemic.

Another popular South Melbourne mural was dedicated to the country's healthcare and essential workers who are on the front line of the crisis.

Similar murals are appearing across the globe, including a new work by famed street artist Banksy that honoured healthcare staff with the NHS.

The artwork, entitled 'Game Changer', was unveiled at Southampton General Hospital.

Banksy left a note for hospital workers, saying: "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if [it's] only black and white."