Advertisement
News

Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Shakes Parts Of South Australia

Image: Geoscience Australia

Viki Gerova

10 daily news reporter

2020-05-14T06:48:33+00:00

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake has been detected at a town in South Australia's mid-north region.

The quake is estimated to have happened near the town of Burra, about 160 kilometres north of Adelaide, just before 3.30pm on Thursday.

Geoscience Australia which detected the quake has already received close to 400 reports that the earthquake had been felt in parts of the state.

"An earthquake felt by people in the southeastern parts of South Australia is not expected to generate tsunami impacts for Australia," the Bureau of Meteorology also said.

More to come. 

Contact the author: vgerova@networkten.com.au

south-australia earthquake

Related Content

National

More Than 100 South Australian Schools To Close On Wednesday

3 min read

National

Cheers! Punters Swelter Through Heat For Free Beer At SA Pub

3 min read

National

'Slipping Hazzard': Supermarket Bans Smiley Fritz Tradition For Kids

2 min read