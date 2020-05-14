Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Shakes Parts Of South Australia

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake has been detected at a town in South Australia's mid-north region.

The quake is estimated to have happened near the town of Burra, about 160 kilometres north of Adelaide, just before 3.30pm on Thursday.

Geoscience Australia which detected the quake has already received close to 400 reports that the earthquake had been felt in parts of the state.

"An earthquake felt by people in the southeastern parts of South Australia is not expected to generate tsunami impacts for Australia," the Bureau of Meteorology also said.

More to come.

