Remains Of Elderly Woman, Three Dogs, Found After Tragic House Fire

Erin Lyons

2020-05-13T21:12:32+00:00

Remains believed to be that of an elderly woman and her dogs have been found in a home destroyed by fire in northwest NSW.

Neighbours alerted emergency services to the blaze on Grawin Street in Cumborah, about 45km southwest of Lightning Ridge, early on Wednesday morning.

Fire services worked to battle the blaze which had engulfed the single-storey pine-log building, police said in a statement.

Officers also arrived on the scene but weren’t able to access the building until about 1.30pm, when they discovered the remains of a woman and three dogs.

Police are waiting on the results of a post-mortem examination to formally identify the body but believe it to be a 74-year-old woman who lived alone at the property with her dogs.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

fire nsw

