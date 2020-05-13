Outrage Over Adelaide's Packed Train Services During Pandemic

Adelaide's public transport is a concern for health officials as an increase in commuters on some train services has made social distancing impossible.

A maintenance issue with some trains has added to the problem, with images on social media showing some passengers on Wednesday were forced to stand in close quarters in jam-packed carriages.

One Twitter user complained that it was the third day in a row his train had been packed.

"It gets worse each time," he said.

"Barely any room ... and our health minister says it's up to us to ensure social distancing is adhered to!

"What a joke!"

The South Australian transport minister, Stephen Knoll, told parliament that this was an issue that all governments were trying to deal with.

“(It is) one that we will be responding to as we have done in relation to all aspects of dealing with this pandemic, and people can go about their daily lives as safely as possible,” he said.

According to Knoll, Adelaide Metro's Gawler line was particularly busy and extra services will be added from Thursday.

Transport officials asked health authorities to ride on the city’s trains on Wednesday after concerns about the social distancing measures were raised.

Health authorities were satisfied with how the transport system was operating.

However, a mechanical fault meant about 50 of the 70 trains that service the system haven't been able to run, leaving passengers crammed despite the smaller numbers of patronage.

SA Premier Steven Marshall said the government had "massively" upgraded the cleaning on all public transport and some travellers were trying to avoid peak hour.

"Some people are choosing to start work earlier, some people are coming in later in the day to get that greater spread," he said.

"But we are encouraging people when they're on public transport, wherever possible, to maintain that social distancing."

Coronavirus READ MORE Will Australia Get Hit By A Second Wave Of Coronavirus? As Australia records fewer cases of coronavirus, states are starting to wind back restrictions. But could easing these measures spark a second virus wave?

Marshall said the maintenance issue with some trains had put the transport system under some pressure.

But he said the government had supplemented affected routes with extra buses.

The issue on trains came as SA reported no new coronavirus infections again on Wednesday.

The state's tally remains at 439 with only one of those still considered active. One more person remains in hospital but is no longer infectious.

SA has now had only one new case of COVID-19 in the past three weeks.

With AAP.