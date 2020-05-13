NSW To Reopen Pubs On Friday, But Strict Patronage Limits Apply

NSW residents will be able to hit the pubs from Friday, but strict rules will remain on the number of patrons allowed.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet confirmed cafes, restaurants and pubs will be able to open their doors on Wednesday night.

But under Step One of the three phase plan by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to reopen the country, venues will be restricted to just 10 patrons at a time. Social distancing restrictions must be observed by the venues.

Bars and gaming facilities will remain closed but table service of alcohol is allowed for meals.

Takeaway service can continue to operate as well.

Earlier on Wednesday, Berejiklian announced further restrictions would be eased around the state on Friday.

“That is a big shift in the way we in which we’re managing the pandemic, a big shift in the way people can have that extra bit of freedom,” she said.

NSW registered six new cases and one death on Wednesday, a day after no new cases had been recorded.