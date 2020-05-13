Myer will open another eight stores from Saturday as part of a nationwide trial as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Five stores will open in NSW, two in Western Australia and one in South Australia.

The announcement comes after the retail giant opened seven 'trial stores' last week -- two in NSW and five in Queensland.

In a statement, Myer said the reopening of stores would happen on a "staged basis" where the retailer will take into account measures, conditions, and the easing of restrictions, across each state and territory.

For states like Victoria where Myer stores remain closed, consumers can shop online while Click and Collect services are available at selected stores nationally.

"Myer is absolutely focused on providing a safe working and shopping environment for our team members and customers, with enhanced safety and cleaning measures to be implemented across the stores that are reopening," the company said in a statement.

As part of those measures, cleaning services across all trial stores will be ramped up, there will be hand sanitiser stations, and face masks and gloves will be available for staff.

Sneeze guards are gradually being installed at registers and shoppers will be asked to ensure they are social distancing.

A collection of services are still suspended for the time being including beauty appointments, intimate apparel, suit, and shoe fittings.

“Given the success and positive response from opening seven trial stores this past weekend, Myer has made the decision to open eight additional stores," a spokesperson said.

“We have taken extra precautions to ensure Myer has a safe and hygienic shopping environment for all.”

The Albury, Dubbo, Wagga, Erina and Miranda stores will reopen in NSW on Saturday, joining the Bankstown and Liverpool stores which are already open.

In Western Australia the Morley and Garden City stores will open their doors.

South Australia’s Tea Tree Plaza store will also reopen and Queensland’s Chermside, Carindale, North Lakes, Townsville and Toowoomba stores were already open for trade.

