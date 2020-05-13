Coldest Mornings Of The Year Predicted For Parts Of Australia

Winter is making itself known a few weeks early across the country.

Melburnians will be waking up to their chilliest morning of the year on Friday, with temperatures expected to drop to five degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a frost warning for inland Victoria on Thursday.

The Northern Country, North Central, North East, South West, East Gippsland as well as the West and South Gippsland districts could all be affected.

“Inland Victoria likely to have frosts with widespread minima of less than three degress,” the BOM said.

“Extra blanket, beanie and thick socks required!”

Frost could also hit the northeast suburbs of Melbourne on Friday morning.

The chilly old temperatures would be the coldest Melbourne morning since October, and the lowest in May for five years.

Adelaide is also in for its coldest morning since May, with Thursday and Friday both expected to drop to seven degrees.

Canberra will be the coldest capital on Thursday at three degrees, that is expected to drop even further over the weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to zero on Friday and Saturday — which is average for the nation’s capital this time of year — and frost can be expected in the mornings.

Sydney’s temperatures may be slightly warmer than the southern states, but rain is forecast from Thursday to Sunday.

“Very high (90%) chance of showers along the coastal fringe, grading to a medium (50%) chance of showers in the west,” BOM said for Thursday’s forecast.

Temperatures should stay around 12C from Thursday across the weekend for Sydney.

Brisbane can also expect some rainfall from Thursday and temperatures will only fall as low as 13C on Friday and Saturday.

Perth will remain slightly warmer than its normal temperatures at this time of the year, with temperatures getting as high as 24C on Friday.