Beauty Salons Are Reopening (Sort Of) But Don't Go Rushing Off To Get That Wax Just Yet

Beauty salons are reopening in some parts of the nation after the Federal Government revealed a three-stage plan to ease its strict coronavirus restrictions.

But there's a catch -- only some treatments are allowed and rules and reopening schedules differ slightly between states and territories because it's up to the local governments to decide how and when they implement the three-step plan.

Step Two includes the reopening of beauty salons and Step Three involves reopening saunas and bathhouses.

Here's a state-by-state guide on whether or not you can finally book that wax.

Queensland

Queensland residents can attend a beauty salon to get a facial, a wax, for laser treatment, to have their nails done, or for eyelash and eyebrow treatments as of Saturday, The Courier Mail reports.

But things like spray tanning, saunas, and skin penetration services (tattooing, body piercing, and microneedling) won’t be allowed until phase two of restrictions.

New South Wales

In NSW only hair salons and therapeutic massage services are open.

Nail, waxing and tanning salons, as well as day spas are still only allowed to open their doors for retail purposes -- like selling products.

Victoria

Businesses like physiotherapy services and hairdressers remain in operation across Victoria but strict physical distancing measures are in place.

Other beauty salons remain closed for the time being.

Once implemented, stage-two of the phasing will see 20 people allowed into beauty salons at the same time -- the 20-person rule also applies to homes, gyms, galleries and cinemas.

But restrictions of one person per every four square-metres must still be enforced.

South Australia

South Australia sits in a relatively unique position having barely any confirmed cases of coronavirus for weeks. The state government started easing restrictions on Monday.

However, the beauty industry might have to wait. It is likely they will reopen after other restrictions are lifted. But the word is it could be as early as June 8 if things keep going well for the southern state.

For instance, from June 8, the state government is hoping to lift gatherings from a maximum of ten to 20.

Western Australia

WA Premier Mark McGowan said cafes, bars, restaurants, and pubs will reopen to a maximum of 20 people -- provided they stick by the four square-metres rule -- on May 18.

Hairdressers are open but beauty salons are still waiting to get the go-ahead.

It's likely they'll remain closed until the state implements Step Three.

Northern Territory

Things in the Top End have been progressing faster than anywhere else in the nation.

Individual hairdressers and beauty salons in the NT can decide whether they want to open or not, but they must adhere to strict social-distancing measures in order to operate.

For instance, guidelines on the government website state businesses must: Maintain physical distancing practices such as 1.5 metres separation between patrons, increase focus on handwashing, maintain thorough cleaning and disinfection of facilities and equipment, as well as strictly monitor the health and hygiene practices of staff.

In Tasmania, allied health services and hairdressers are open but other beauty services are closed.

Things are similar in the Australian Capital Territory where remedial massage, physio, and chiros are also open and operating following social distancing guidelines.