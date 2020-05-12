More Than One Million Virus Tests Bought By Government 'Not Accurate Enough'

At least 1.5 million Covid-19 antibody tests bought by the federal government aren't accurate enough to be used in Australia, according to a new report.

The antibody tests were supposed to be distributed soon after they arrived in March, but a report commissioned by Health Minister Greg Hunt said they were not ready for widespread deployment, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Australian National University Professor Carola Vinuesa, one of the report's co-authors, said the tests are not useful.

"At the moment the quality does not seem to be good enough for these tests to be deployed on a large scale," she told the publication.

"The sensitivity is not very good. They are not useful in being able to say 'you were infected'."

Australia has recorded 6966 coronavirus cases, with 6229 recovered and 97 deaths, according to data released on Tuesday night.