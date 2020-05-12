Postie Helps To Save Two Women From House Fire

A Perth postie helped to rescue two women from a house fire that was caused by an electric bike battery.

Pepe Williamson has worked with Australia Post for about 15 years but has never been part of a rescue on his route.

Williamson was on his way back to the delivery centre last Wednesday when he noticed smoke coming from a home on Dollis Way in the suburb of Kingsley.

"I got to the corner and I could hear screaming. Immediately, I just turned in and I could see black smoke pouring out," he told 10 News First.

He said he carried one of the women across the road and administered first aid.

"I immediately pulled her out and carried her across the road to try and treat her," he said.

He said he used his first aid kid to treat the women.

"They were very traumatised. I stayed with them the whole time until the ambulance and fireys came," he said.

A spokesperson for WA Police told 10 daily police and firefighters were called to the home just before 3pm.

"DFES (Department of Fire and Emergency Services) attended the fire as police assisted with traffic direction around the scene," the spokesperson said.

A DFES spokesperson said the fire was brought under control and is believed to have been caused by a lithium battery that was left on charge.

Firefighters deemed the blaze non-suspicious.

Four people were taken to hospital, including a woman in her 40's who suffered multiple burns and a woman in her late 30's with localised burns and cuts, according to a St John's Ambulance spokeswoman.

A third woman in her mid 80's and a man in his early 30's suffered smoke inhalation.

Looking back, Williamson said: "I just did what anyone would have done and tried to help out".

The family who lives in the home has now lost everything.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help them get back on their feet.