Treasurer Had A Surplus Of Coughs But A Deficit Of Coronavirus

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has tested negative for coronavirus after bursting into a coughing fit on the floor of parliament on Tuesday.

10 daily understands the Prime Minister, who sat close by the treasurer during his coughing fit, was waiting for Frydenberg's results before getting tested himself.

The Treasurer was mid-way through delivering an economic statement to the House of Representatives when he suddenly started coughing. He was just metres away from the Prime Minister and other senior ministers.

On Wednesday morning Frydenberg confirmed via Twitter that he had received a negative result.

Yesterday the Treasurer blamed his coughing outburst on a "long speech" but he left parliament "immediately" after the meeting and sought the advice of the deputy chief medical officer who said he should be tested.

Frydenberg then confirmed he was self-isolating at home while waiting for his test result.

"The DCMO advised me that out of an abundance of caution it was prudent I be tested for Covid-19," he said.