Perth Super-Mum Pregnant With Twins After Already Having Triplets

A Perth mother has celebrated the news her young family will be growing to ten by the end of the year.

Chloe Dunstan, 27, has amassed a social media following in the hundreds of thousands sharing the everyday life of her family of eight.

Dunstan and her husband Rohan had their six children -- Evan, eight, Otto, seven, and Felix, six, as well as five-year-old triplets Rufus, Hank and Pearl -- all within three years.

On Mother’s Day, they announced they’ll be welcoming twins into their family in November.

“We are all really excited to grow from a family of eight to a family of 10,” she said in the video on her channel Life with Beans.

Dunstan explained on her Facebook page that she’d had the tubal ligation, done after giving birth to the triplets, reversed so they could continue to grow their family.

“We chose this option over IVF as I regretted having them tied and wanted to restore my fertility,” she said.

“Most doctors recommend going straight to IVF as tubal ligation reversal isn’t always successful, but ours was a success.”

On Sunday night, Dunstan thanked her 365,000 followers on Instagram for their congratulations.

“I did not expect so many heartwarming comments and messages,” she said.

“We are so happy and so excited to be on this journey.”

The family launched their YouTube channel four years ago and have nearly 200,000 subscribers.

Dunstan’s Instagram page of the same name has more than 365,000 followers while 55,000 people follow their lives on Facebook.