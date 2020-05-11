Students To Return To Victorian Classrooms Soon

Victorian students will return to face-to-face learning in term two, the premier has confirmed.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the state government is close to finalising a plan to see students back in the classroom before the end of June.

"We're very close. There are details that have to be settled about the nature of that staggered return," he told ABC's Q&A program on Monday night, refusing to provide a specific return date.

"I'd probably be more focused on perhaps the weeks toward the end of the term."

Victoria is the only state or territory that is yet to set a date on a return to classes but the premier defended his cautious approach.

"Every state's in a different position," Andrews said.

"We took the position and the view that it simply wasn't a good thing to have a million students going to and from school, hundreds of thousands of teachers and parents going to and from school every day."

Earlier on Monday, Andrews outlined the state's "safe, cautious and appropriate" easing of Covid-19 restrictions, from midnight tonight until May 31.

They include allowing Victorians to host up to five visitors in their homes and meet outdoors in groups of 10.