Man Rushed To Hospital After Cardboard Compactor He Was Sleeping In Switched On

A man is suffering from serious injuries after a cardboard compactor was turned on while he was sleeping inside it overnight in Sydney's west.

Emergency services arrived at Macquarie Street in Liverpool at 7am on Monday and found the man was trapped inside a cardboard compactor.

NSW Ambulance told 10 daily the man, of no fixed address, climbed into the compactor overnight to keep warm.

They believe a cleaner turned on the compactor, not knowing the man was there, causing him to be injured.

Brekky Wrap READ MORE Brekky Wrap: Children Found Sleeping In Dumpster About To Be Emptied All the news you need to know this Tuesday morning.

NSW police confirmed the man was treated at the scene after emergency services were able to free him.

Officers say the man was then transported to Liverpool Hospital.

The man suffered a laceration to his hip and possible fracture as a result of the incident.

Police say inquiries into the incident are continuing.