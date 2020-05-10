Advertisement
WA To Allow Gatherings Of Up To 20 People, Relax Further Restrictions

Premier of Western Australia Mark McGowan. Image: AAP

Up to 20 people will be allowed to attend indoor and outdoor gatherings from May 18 in Western Australia, Premier Mark McGowan said on Sunday.

Under 'phase two' of the state's coronavirus roadmap, 20 patrons will be allowed to dine-in at cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars, community clubs, hotels and the casino.

WA residents will also be encouraged to return to work, McGowan added.

As part of phase two, weddings and funerals, libraries, community centres and places of worship can be attended by 20 people.

The number of people who can participate in non-contact community sports will also increase to 20 people.

While outdoor funerals and weddings can be attended by up to 30 people.

Regional travel restrictions will be eased from May 18, reducing borders within the state from 13 to just four.

The new regional borders will allow people to travel between the Great Southern Wheatbelt, Perth and Peel regions.

People can also travel between the Mid West, Gascoyne, Pilbara, Goldfields, and Esperance areas.

However, the restrictions on the remote communities across the Kimberley, Pilbara and Goldfields will remain in place.

It comes as WA reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

More to come.

