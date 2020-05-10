Police Called In As Crowds Defy Warnings To Protest Coronavirus Lockdown

Police have been forced to call for back-up as hundreds of people gathered at Parliament House in Melbourne on Sunday.

Protesters chanted criticism of Victoria's lockdown measures and held signs calling for people to 'fight for your freedom'.

Other signs held by protesters framed coronavirus as a conspiracy theory and claimed '5g kills'.

Videos posted on social media showed people at one point yelling "arrest Bill Gates", with further footage showing clashes between police and protesters.

On Sunday afternoon, Victoria Police confirmed to 10 daily those who attended would face hefty fines for breaching the state's ban on mass gatherings.

"While Victoria Police respects the public's right to protest, these are extraordinary times and the health and safety of every Victorian needs to be our number one priority at this time," a police spokesperson said in a statement issued to 10 daily.

"We have made it very clear that if a planned protest was to proceed, it would be in direct contravention of the Chief Health Officer’s current directives," they added.

"Police will have a highly visible presence at each event and if people do attend, we will have no hesitation in moving them on and issuing individual penalty notice of $1,652 each where appropriate."

Police would not comment on the number of protesters or how many arrests were made.

However, images from the scene showed police, some of whom were wearing protective face masks, handcuffing several protesters and leading others into a paddy wagon.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said the protests were "incredibly disappointing".

“Those individuals who are protesting today are at breach of the stay at home directive,” she said.

“I know that the whole of Australia, the whole world, in fact, is waiting with great anticipation (for) a potential vaccine being developed for coronavirus.”

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy who was asked about the protests at a press conference on Sunday, said: "I understand people have the right to protest, but they should not be breaching those social distancing rules and if they are, they should be held to account."

He also addressed conspiracy theories around 5G and the coronavirus slamming them as "complete nonsense".

"There is unfortunately a lot of very silly misinformation out there," Murphy said.

"There is absolutely no evidence about 5G doing anything in the coronavirus space. I have unfortunately received a lot of communication from these conspiracy theorists myself."

"It is complete nonsense. 5G has got nothing at all to do with coronavirus."

More to come.