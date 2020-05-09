Aussies Urged To Take Care When Visiting Mum This Mother's Day

Australians are being warned to take care when visiting their mums on Mother's Day, particularly if they are elderly.

Some states are allowing families to visit their mums on Sunday as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are eased.

"If you are feeling sick yourself, do not go and visit your mum. Please don't." Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly told reporters in Canberra on Saturday.

"If you are feeling well and you really want to see your mum, I'm sure it is fine. But for elderly mums just be a little bit cautious and probably keep that 1.5 metre distance for now."

"I know it is hard and we all want to cuddle our mums on Mother's Day."

Kelly said new COVID-19 cases remain low with just 16 reported since Friday, taking the total to 6929.

The number of deaths remained at 97 after a reported death at Sydney's Newmarch House aged care facility was found to be unrelated to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced a three-stage plan to lift restrictions across Australia, with the backing of the national cabinet, although it will be up to individual states and territories when they are implemented.

Victoria and NSW are not rushing into lifting restrictions, while other jurisdictions are moving more promptly on stage one.

Even so, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt insists the states and territories are moving in "one direction" on easing restrictions.

But frictions again emerged between federal Liberal MPs and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews over his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said it was appropriate for the state and territories to implement the stages when they believe it is appropriate.

"I don't think anyone wants to see these restrictions imposed for one day longer than is necessary, but they also don't want to see the health advice of the respective state authorities ignored," Albanese told reporters in Queanbeyan, NSW.

Federal Liberal backbencher Tim Wilson agreed, but said Andrews had to explain why other states are allowing people to visit their mums on Mother's Day and send their children to school, but Victorians can't.

"There is actually now a narrative that's building in parts of Victoria where people are increasingly concerned that he's probably enjoying the clampdown too much in terms of the authority and power it's given him, and he's not as enthusiastic to roll it back," the Victorian MP told the ABC.

Albanese described Wilson's comments as "childish" given Australians have died during a crisis that has left a million people unemployed.

"Quite frankly Tim Wilson needs to ... think before he speaks," he said.

A week earlier, Education Minister Dan Tehan - also a Victorian - said Andrews had failed in his leadership, before later withdrawing the comments.

But Hunt insists the states and territories are working as one through the national cabinet and all had agreed to the three-stage road map.

"One country, one direction, different speeds, but all heading towards the common goal of keeping Australians safe but getting Australians back to work," the minister told reporters in Melbourne.