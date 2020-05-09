NSW To Reopen Cafes And Restaurants, Allow Outdoor Gatherings Of 10 People From Friday

Under the latest easing of restrictions, cafes and restaurants can reopen for up to 10 patrons and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed from Friday in NSW.

Five people will also be allowed to visit another person's home from Friday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Sunday.

The state will also allow 10 guests at weddings, 20 people at indoor funerals, and 30 at outdoor funerals.

Religious gatherings and places of worship will be able to welcome up to 10 people.

Outdoor gyms, outdoor swimming pools and playgrounds can be used with caution, with people encouraged to sanitise the equipment.

"For the first time since lockdown... you can leave the home for recreational purposes," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Sunday.

"A gathering of 10 people might be physical training, sitting down in a park, having some type of gathering outdoors," she added.

However, travelling or vacationing to regional NSW is still not permitted.

Berejiklian said people should still maintain social distancing and that the biggest threat to NSW is "complacency".

"I want to say to the people of NSW, we're at this point in the pandemic because everybody has pulled together and done the right thing," Berejiklian said.

"We have to keep our vigilance. Every time you leave the house, you have to assume you have the virus or somebody you're going no contact with as the virus," she added.

It comes as NSW's health minister says the best people can give their mums when visiting on Mother's Day is to keep them safe by maintaining social distance.

Brad Hazzard has implored people to take care when visiting their loved ones on Sunday during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"Keep your mum safe," the minister said on Saturday.

"When you go to visit your mum, do what we have asked you to, which is to keep that social distance.

"I know it's really tough ... to not be able to hug or kiss your mum but it would be the wisest course."

Hazzard said people could visit and enjoy their mother's company from a safe distance. But, of course, anyone feeling ill should stay at home, he added.

"No vaccine means we are still vulnerable and we need vigilance."

NSW recorded just two new cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

More to come.