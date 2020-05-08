Australia Post Says To Expect Delays As It's 'Busier Than Christmas'

Australia Post says staff are processing almost two million parcels a day as more Aussies turn to online orders during the pandemic.

In an email to customers on Friday, Australia Post advised that the business was working hard to deliver parcels.

"Current volumes, however, exceed even our busiest Christmas period and we are processing close to two million parcels a day," the statement read.

"This heavy volume coupled with significantly reduced flights and the impact of social distancing in our facilities has led to delays."

More Australians have turned to online shopping during the pandemic as brick and mortar retailers were forced to shut up shop to follow government restrictions.

Some retailers started to reopen store doors this week, however many still remain closed.

Australia Post is operating facilities 24/7, including weekend deliveries to stay on top of the workload.

The company has also opened 15 extra processing facilities and employed hundreds of casual staff.

"For those sending or waiting on international parcels, please be aware that there are significant delays to many destinations due to limited flights and government restrictions," the statement read.

On Friday Scott Morrison announced a three-step plan to get the country out of lockdown and COVID safe.

It is hoped most of the restrictions will be lifted by July.

Retail stores will be allowed to open under stage one of the plan but social distancing restrictions will still be enforced.

