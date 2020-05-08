South Australia will be the first Australian state to ease restrictions to allow regional camping and travel after Scott Morrison announced a three-step plan to make the nation COVID safe on Friday.

SA Premier Steven Marshall responded to the PM's plan saying the state will push ahead with relaxing the advice as he believed it was "significantly more advanced than the rest of the country" in terms of its coronavirus management.

SA has released its own roadmap which is a little different to the PM's announcement on Friday.

Marshall said the state will push ahead with changing its advice on regional travel and residents in SA are encouraged to explore their "beautiful backyard".

The state will be the only jurisdiction to ease the ban on camping and caravanning from Monday.

Residents will be able to use camping grounds and caravan parks but each location will only be allowed to have up to 10 patrons at a time.

Back To Uni, TAFE From Monday

Universities and TAFE will also go back to face-to-face education in SA from Monday, with ten people allowed in a room at any time.

Outdoor dining will also be relaxed in the state with a max of ten people allowed to sit and eat at locations from Monday.

The same applies to community centres, libraries and RSL clubs in the state.

Auctions and open real estate inspections will also be allowed to host ten people from Monday.

Training for non-contact sports can also recommence.

30 Allowed At Outdoor Funerals

The state has also relaxed restrictions on funerals to allow up to 20 people indoors and 30 outdoors. This does not include those leading the ceremonies.

Weddings and church ceremonies will also be allowed to host 10 people indoors.

On Friday morning Marshall confirmed South Australian dental clinics would reopen to provide emergency and limited general care.