Slain Melbourne Woman's Mercedes Found As Manhunt For Killer Continues

The missing Mercedes belonging to a woman found dead in her Melbourne home has been found in north-west of the city.

The body of 26-year-old Ellie Price was found in her South Melbourne home on Monday, sparking a nationwide manhunt for Ricardo 'Rick' Barbaro, 33.

Price's car was found in Diggers Rest overnight, but police are yet to locate Barbaro who is believed to have had an on and off-again relationship with the Melbourne woman.

Police say it is likely Price died following a "violent" assault on either April 28 or 29, meaning she may have been dead for up to five days before she was found.

Currently, officers from the homicide squad and fugitive taskforce are out searching for Barbaro who they believe could be travelling in a white 2009 Toyota Hiace van with the registration 1OZ 8PC.

Detectives have called on Barbaro to come forward and make contact with police, and warn anyone harbouring or helping him could face criminal prosecution.

Detective Inspector Tim Day told 3AW on Friday a search warrant was executed on the "known" Diggers Rest property and the car was currently undergoing forensic testing.

Detectives have spoken to Barbaro's family and friends and implored them not to risk criminal charges themselves by hindering a police investigation.

The Barbaro family is no stranger to premature/untimely death – his brother, Sydney underworld boss Pasquale Timothy Barbaro, was gunned down in 2016.

His grandfather Peter Pasquale Barbaro was also gunned down in Brisbane in 1990, while his father's cousin Pasquale Barbaro was killed alongside underworld figure Jason Moran while watching a children's football training session in 2003.

With AAP.