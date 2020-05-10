Coronavirus Restrictions Are Easing, Here's When It Will Happen At Your Place

On Friday, the national cabinet agreed on a road map to ease the country out of coronavirus restrictions, but how and when the plan will be implemented in each state and territory will be different.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed the 'three-step plan' to get Australia effectively reopened by July, but stressed the country would move through each stage at the pace of states and territories.

While the road map applies for the whole country, state and territory leaders will ultimately have the final say on when the lifting of restrictions will be implemented or apply to their own state or territory.

States which have recorded multiple consecutive days of no new cases are more likely to implement step two earlier than those who still have cluster outbreaks of COVID-19 being managed.

Following the Prime Minister's address, leaders have begun announcing the restrictions that will lift first in their state or territory.

NSW:

Premier Gladys Berejiklian did not immediately reveal any of the upcoming changes to NSW coronavirus rules following Friday's cabinet meeting.

But on Sunday, she confirmed a number of changes would come into effect from May 15, including allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people while households will be allowed to have up to five visitors at any one time.

Cafes and restaurants have also been given the green light to reopen, however they will only be permitted to seat 10 patrons at any one time.

Weddings will be allowed to have up to 10 guests, while indoor funerals can have up to 20 mourners or 30 for outdoor funerals.

Religious gatherings and places of worship can also have up to 10 worshippers.

Outdoor gyms, outdoor swimming pools and playgrounds can be used with caution, with people encouraged to sanitise the equipment.

"For the first time since lockdown... you can leave the home for recreational purposes," Berejiklian said on Sunday.

However, travelling or vacationing to regional NSW is still not permitted.

Berejiklian said people should still maintain social distancing and that the biggest threat to NSW is "complacency".

"I want to say to the people of NSW, we're at this point in the pandemic because everybody has pulled together and done the right thing," she said.

"We have to keep our vigilance. Every time you leave the house, you have to assume you have the virus or somebody you're going to go in contact with has the virus."

Victoria

Victoria has had the biggest rise of cases in the last few days, following an outbreak at a Cedar Meats factory in Melbourne.

Premier Daniel Andrews was the first premier to speak following Morrison's announcement on Friday, but stressed nothing would change in the state for at least the rest of the week.

"The timeline, the staggered nature of easing off the rules we've put in place, is fundamentally a matter for individual states and territories," Andrews told reporters on Friday.

"Nothing changes today, nothing changes tomorrow, nothing changes Sunday. The rules remain in place."

"Let's not give everything back, let's not throw away all the progress we've made by letting our frustration get the better of us."

Andrews said he would have a "series of announcements to make about changes to the rules" from Monday, but said this would not necessarily mean the changes would be effective immediately.

"Quite logically, if you make an announcement on Monday it will take some time for different sectors, for different parts of the Victorian economy and Victorian community to be able to be ready for that change," he said.

"The key point here is that, even at the end of next week, even at the end of May, there will still be rules in place. And they're there for a good reason."

Queensland

Queensland has recorded a number of days of zero new coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Following Friday's cabinet meeting, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk released a detailed plan of how her state would ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks.

Queensland has already loosened some restrictions, including allowing gatherings of up to two visitors in each household, allowing recreational travel of up to 50 kilometres and allowing picnics, visits to national parks, fishing, boating and jet-skiing.

But from May 16 more restrictions will be eased over the next three months, with each new stage in Queensland to be put in place every four weeks.

"Of course, there may be setbacks along the way but I hope this plan can give certainty to Queenslanders as we map our path forward," the premier said.

Stage One will include up to five visitors to a household and recreational travel extended to a maximum of 150 kilometres within a region.

Gatherings of up 10 people would be allowed for outdoor, non-contact activity, personal training, pools, public spaces and lagoon, parks, playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks, libraries, weddings, hiking and at places of worship.

Up to 20 mourners would be allowed indoor for funerals and 30 for outdoor funerals.

Up to 10 people will be allowed at restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered and licenced clubs, RSL clubs, open homes, auctions, beauty therapy and nail salons.

Different changes will also be made in outback Queensland, including up to 20 locals at cafes, pubs, restaurants, RSL clubs, hotels and registered and licenced venues.

Recreational travel of up to 500 kilometres will be allowed for people who live in the outback, as those residents are more spread out.

"These are sensible and gradual steps. I urge everyone to stick to the rules," Palaszczuk said.

"We will review these plans at the end of each month as well as our biosecurity plans, restricted area plans and, of course, our borders," she added.

"The other important issue is that having spoken to the tourism sector as well, we want to get some tourism going in time for the school holidays."

According to the state government's plan, Stage Two, which is poised to kick in on June 12, will include gatherings of a maximum of 20 people.

More activities and venues will also open, including gyms, health clubs, yoga studios, museums, art galleries, zoos, arcades, indoor cinemas, concert venues and historic sites.

In the outback, venues will be allowed to host a maximum of 50 locals and recreational travel will be allowed anywhere in the outback if a person also lives in a rural or remote area.

By Stage Three, set to begin in July, the state government hopes interstate and intrastate travel will be allowed and a maximum of 100 people will be able to gather at most places and venues.

South Australia

Earlier this week, South Australia recorded its 14th consecutive day of no new cases. Just a day later it broke its streak, recording one additional case.

Following Friday's cabinet meeting Premier Steven Marshall said the state would push ahead with relaxing restrictions as SA was "significantly more advanced than the rest of the country" in terms of its coronavirus management.

Marshall said changes would begin from Monday, with the following stage likely to be implemented in early June.

Initial changes will include lifting the number of people at most gatherings to 10 in homes, restaurants, cafes, community and youth centres, libraries, pools and RSL visits.

Non-contact sports training will also be permitted with up to 10 people at a time.

Funerals of up to 20 mourners indoors and 30 outdoors will be allowed from Monday and weddings will allow up to 10 guests. Places of worship will also be allowed to have up to 10 people.

Marshall said a particular focus would also be put on encouraging regional travel by South Australians.

"And to that end, we will be the only jurisdiction in the country which will be easing the ban on caravanning and camping," he said.

"We are wanting people to get out and explore our beautiful backyard here in South Australia, spend some money in regional South Australia, and of course help those economies move forward and create jobs."

Universities, TAFE and private RTOs will also begin face-to-face education as of Monday next week.

Western Australia

Premier Mark McGowan also did not immediately reveal WA's roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions following Friday's cabinet meeting.

But on Sunday, he confirmed the state -- which has seen a steady number of days without new cases -- would enter 'phase two' of lifting restrictions from May 18.

Under the changes, up to 20 people will be allowed to attend indoor and outdoor gatherings, including at cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars, community clubs, hotels and the casino.

Weddings and funerals, libraries, community centres and places of worship can be attended by 20 people, while up to 30 people can attend outdoor funerals and weddings.

McGowan said regional travel restrictions would also be eased from May 18, reducing borders within the state from 13 to just four.

The new regional borders will allow people to travel between the Great Southern Wheatbelt, Perth and Peel regions.

People will also be permitted to travel between the Mid West, Gascoyne, Pilbara, Goldfields, and Esperance areas.

However, the restrictions on the remote communities across the Kimberley, Pilbara and Goldfields will remain in place.

McGowan said the state's "hard border with the rest of Australia will remain in place and will likely be the final restriction that we lift".

"Our hard borders and our isolation have worked to our advantage, and we must keep it that way," he said.

"It's because of this we can be more economically progressive and more advanced than the other states."

Northern Territory

The Northern Territory revealed its initial roadmap out of the coronavirus crisis prior to Friday's cabinet meeting, with restrictions already beginning to ease from last week.

Restaurants, cafes, food courts, bars, sports and RSL clubs are all slated to return from May 15.

Non-contact sports can also start, and indoor activities will be allowed for those of less than two hours.

That includes beauty salons, gyms, libraries and places of religious worship.

The third and final stage, from June 5, will remove the two-hour limit on indoor activities, and allow the reopening of bars and clubs without food being compulsory.

Entertainment venues and cinemas will also reopen and team sports such as football and netball will be allowed.

ACT

Chief Minister of the ACT, Andrew Barr, said changes to restrictions in the territory would be in place from midnight on Friday.

They included outdoor and indoor gatherings of no more than 10 people, with exceptions made for large households and families.

"With Mother’s day coming up this weekend, many families will be looking forward to gathering together under these new restrictions," Barr said.

"These gatherings must be small-- in line with the ten-person requirement. It is also important any visiting family members continue to keep 1.5 metres apart and maintain the one person per 4 square metre guideline."

He added the easing of restrictions was "not licence" for a house party.

There will also be a four-week staggered return for on-campus learning at public schools.

"Over the coming weeks and months, Canberrans can expect the easing of restrictions will be done in a very gradual way – allowing our public health experts to assess the impact of each decision," Barr said on Friday.

Tasmania

Premier Peter Gutwein unveiled the state's road map to recovery on Friday afternoon, which includes staggered return-to-school dates and easing on limits to aged care home visits.

The number of people allowed at funerals will increase from 10 to 20 on May 11, while people will be able to visit national parks within 30 kilometres of their house.

Restrictions will be eased further from May 18, with public gatherings of up to 10 people allowed.

"Our pathway back will be gradual, it will be careful," Gutwein said.

"We will continue to march to the beat of our own drum. If we find that we cannot move, then we won't."

Kindergarten students will return from May 25 along with Years 11 and 12, while other grades will resume in June.

With AAP.