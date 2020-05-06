Up To Five Family Members Allowed To Visit QLD Homes In Time For Mother's Day

Queensland has further relaxed social distancing laws, allowing up to five people to visit homes from Mother's Day.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said one family of up to five people could visit another family.

“It’s about two households coming together, we don’t think that will increase risks,” Dr Young said.

She added people are permitted to travel further than 50km to visit households, providing they do not travel into the broader community they were visiting.

“If you’re visiting another household, you can. You’ve always been able to. But you can’t go out into that community. You can only go to that residence, visit there, and leave. You can’t go shopping. You can’t go to the beach. You can’t go further in that community,” Dr Young said.

However, Dr Young urged Queenslanders to maintain social distancing, wash their hands regularly and stay home if they are unwell.

"I can't stress that enough," she said.

"If everyone does that, if all five million Queenslanders do that, we will be able to steadily move towards a more normal society."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government was easing restrictions because "Queensland has been doing such a great job".

"I really want to thank Queenslanders for a great job that they have been doing right across our state and I think this is going to be welcomed by families, especially on Mother's Day, starting this Sunday," Palaszczuk said.

National READ MORE Life To 'Feel More Normal' Within Weeks, But No Restrictions To Ease Before Mother's Day Coronavirus restrictions are set to be eased across the country on Friday - but NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed nothing will happen in NSW before Mother's Day.

However, rules will not change ahead of Mother's Day in Tasmania, Victoria or NSW.

It comes as Queensland records two new cases of coronavirus overnight, taking its total to 1,045.

Meanwhile, Dr Young said the cruise liner industry has to work hard to make their ships safer for passengers after five of six Queensland's death were directly related to cruising ships.

When asked if she would take a cruise, she responded: "not with the current arrangements but I suspect a lot of people wouldn't."

Eden Gillespie READ MORE Why All Cruise Ships Should Be Buried At Sea Here’s an inconvenient truth: Cruise tourism is the most selfish and unsustainable way to travel.

"A lot of work has to be done by the cruise ship industry before people will feel safe and be able to return.

"I think it will be difficult for the cruise line industry to reassure people so they need to start that work now."

On Thursday, the state government will meet with representatives of the hospitality and tourism industry in the first stage of planning out of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

With AAP