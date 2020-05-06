There Have Been No New Coronavirus Cases In South Australia For Two Weeks

South Australia has achieved what has seemed like the impossible since the pandemic started, officially recording two straight weeks without a single new case of coronavirus.

Premier Steven Marshall made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the state had "reached a new milestone".

"No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded for two whole weeks," Marshall said on Twitter.

"Let’s not undo the good. Keep up the great work."

South Australia is the first state or territory in the country to record a two week stretch with no new cases.

On Wednesday, only two active cases remained in the state, while 432 other people who had contracted the disease have since been cleared.

Four people have died in South Australia as a result of the virus.

The state has slowly started to lift COVID-19 restrictions in recent days, last week reopening playgrounds and skate parks.

But restrictions on funeral attendance and travel to regional areas are expected to be the first major restrictions lifted in SA from next week.

The focus is now also turning to restoring the local economy.

Earlier on Wednesday, more than 40 tonnes of fresh South Australian produce was loaded onto a Singapore Air flight bound for Asia.

Marshall said it was a "huge milestone" for exporters to re-establish a major freight route.

"It will secure South Australian jobs and bring export dollars back in South Australia," he said.

More to come.