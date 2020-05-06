Life To 'Feel More Normal' Within Weeks, But No Restrictions To Ease Before Mother's Day

There will be no further loosening of coronavirus restrictions before Mother's Day, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Thursday.

"As we proceed through May and through June, there will be an easing of restrictions and that's something all of us can look forward to," Berejiklian said.

"I suspect by the end of June, life will feel much more normal than it does now and even during May," she added.

"And without wanting to be the bearer of bad news...I doubt that NSW will be in a position to implement anything before Mothers Day."

However, Berejiklian said mothers can accept up to two adult visitors at a time at their homes on Sunday.

She added mothers will be are allowed to see multiple people in a single day, so long as there are not too many visitors at the one time.

It comes as NSW records three new cases of COVID-19 from more than 10,000 tests, bringing the state's total cases to 3,045.

Two of the state's three cases are staff at the aged care centre, the Newmarch House.

The aged care regulator is now considering stripping the Sydney aged care centre of its license.

Berejiklian said the NSW government welcomed the Newmarch House being "put on notice".

"I think it's a good thing," she said.

However, she would not comment on whether the Deputy Premier John Barilaro should step down after he was accused of travelling 125km to spend the weekend at his farm, despite telling the public not to travel.

The farm is in Dungowan Estate, near Nerriga in southeast NSW, 125km from Canberra, according to The Guardian.

"I won't comment on speculation, I'll wait to hear what happens," she said.

NSW Police will be conducting inquiries on Thursday to assess whether an investigation will be launched into the possible breach of coronavirus restrictions by Barilaro, Deputy Police Commissioner Gary Warboys said.

Barilaro had previously lead calls for NSW residents to stay away from regional areas and avoid unnecessary travel.

“My message today is simple, now is not the time to travel from metropolitan areas to regional NSW for a holiday, for meetings, or even to relocate yourselves for a longer period – the safest thing you can do right now is stay in your community,” Barilaro said on 31 March.

