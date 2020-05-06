Target To Permanently Close Some Stores Across The Country

In the latest blow to the retail sector, Target is permanently shuttering three of its stores in South Australia, NSW and WA.

A spokesperson said staff was informed of the decision months in advance.

Target's store in Pasadena, South Australia will permanently close its doors on May 30, with staff notified back in January.

The store in Campbelltown, in Sydney’s west, will shut on July 4, with staff told about the closure in early March.

The final store to close will be in Meadow Springs, Mandurah, Western Australia, which will shut its doors on August 1.

"Target wants to thank our Pasadena, Campbelltown and Meadow Springs teams, the local community and all our customers for shopping with us and hopes they will continue to shop with us at our nearby Target stores," the spokesperson said.

The closures are not in relation to a strategic review announced by Target last week, or due to COVID-19.

The news comes after mass shutterings in the retail sector amid the coronavirus crisis -- with Myer, David Jones, Cotton On, Typo, Country Road, MIMCO, Witchery, Trenery, Politix, Superdry, Clarks, Hush Puppies, Kathmandu, Rip Curl, Portmans, General Pants, Peter Alexander, Just Jeans, Dotti, Jay Jays, The Athlete's Foot, Hype and Lovisa shutting down some or all of their stores -- although many of the closures will be temporary.