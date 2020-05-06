Melbourne Meat Factory Now Responsible For 62 Coronavirus Cases

Another 13 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed following an outbreak at a meat factory in Melbourne, taking its total to 62.

Seven of the 13 are believed to be workers while the other six are close contacts. There have been 14 new cases across the state in total.

The spike has rocked Victoria ahead of a National Cabinet meeting, where government leaders are expected to discuss relaxing some coronavirus restrictions.

Premier Daniel Andrews has remained adamant he will not lift such restrictions until the state completes 100,000 tests within two weeks. He will then make a decision based on the data received.

Cedar Meats, which is located in Melbourne's west, now has dozens of cases linked to the facility.

Those cases are now affecting the wider community, with a worker at Doutta Galla Aged Care in Footscray also testing positive.

That person had been in close contact with an abattoir worker.

Additionally, an employee at the Grant Lodge aged care in Bacchus Marsh tested positive on Saturday, prompting the shutdown of both aged care homes.

"That's the nature of outbreaks. This is a very infectious disease, it spreads rapidly," Andrews said while addressing the media today.

"It can get away from you very, very quickly and that's why we've taken a cautious approach, that is why we're pleased to see some stability in these numbers over a period of time, but we are certainly not at zero new cases."

The meat factory experienced its first positive case on April 2. The person who tested positive claimed they had not been at work while infectious.

But another case was confirmed on April 24, and the cases have continued to climb from there.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said it's not clear exactly how the outbreak emerged.

Cedar Meats has since closed.